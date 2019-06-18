Every Monday, Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson reaches out to an unsuspecting person and fires a round of senseless questions. How far can he go before the person hangs up? Catch Whackhead’s Senseless Survey on Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs at 08:10, every Monday morning, only on Kfm 94.5.
Have you ever posed as Danny K to get a dinner reservation? | Senseless Survey
|
13 June 2019 12:45 PM
|
12 June 2019 11:58 AM
|
11 June 2019 9:31 AM
|
7 June 2019 9:22 AM
|
4 June 2019 8:52 AM
|
31 May 2019 9:59 AM
|
30 May 2019 11:08 AM
|
28 May 2019 10:14 AM
|
23 May 2019 9:39 AM