Schoolboy Casanova tricks his father into thinking he was caught kissing his teacher

27 June 2019 8:46 AM

Whackhead teams up with 16-year-old Fabian to prank his dad into thinking that he was caught kissing his young teacher, Miss Muriel. According to Fabian, he is the best looking boy in high school. Because of the young boy's constant trouble-making, his father is routinely called to or by the school. Catch Whackhead’s Prank Call on Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs at 08:10, every weekday morning, only on Kfm 94.5.