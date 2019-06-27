Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

Schoolboy Casanova tricks his father into thinking he was caught kissing his teacher


Whackhead teams up with 16-year-old Fabian to prank his dad into thinking that he was caught kissing his young teacher, Miss Muriel.  According to Fabian, he is the best looking boy in high school. Because of the young boy's constant trouble-making, his father is routinely called to or by the school.  Catch Whackhead’s Prank Call on Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs at 08:10, every weekday morning, only on Kfm 94.5.

Casting SA celebs for The Biggest Loser

Casting SA celebs for The Biggest Loser

25 June 2019 8:39 AM
Do you ever get out of breath while eating? | Senseless Survey

Do you ever get out of breath while eating? | Senseless Survey

24 June 2019 3:18 PM
What do you get when you cross a boerboel with a wors hond?

What do you get when you cross a boerboel with a wors hond?

21 June 2019 3:39 PM
Making money with Magic Mike

Making money with Magic Mike

20 June 2019 8:34 AM
We have a feeling that this caller isn't happy with his mobile network provider

We have a feeling that this caller isn't happy with his mobile network provider

19 June 2019 10:20 AM
Have you ever posed as Danny K to get a dinner reservation? | Senseless Survey

Have you ever posed as Danny K to get a dinner reservation? | Senseless Survey

18 June 2019 9:11 AM
Sorry we gave you second hand braces 🤷‍♂️

Sorry we gave you second hand braces 🤷‍♂️

13 June 2019 12:45 PM
Couple loses their special home video in a robbery

Couple loses their special home video in a robbery

12 June 2019 11:58 AM
Real-life ridiculously angry customer

Real-life ridiculously angry customer

11 June 2019 9:31 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
CapeTalk Music Survey
CapeTalk Music Survey

Complete the survey, tell us which music you can’t get enough of, and you could win a R2000 Makro Voucher.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite
Enter for Nedbank Business Ignite

Enter Nedbank Business Ignite today and stand a chance of winning R300 000 in business incubation and advertising.
EWN Headlines
SANDF backs colonel in hijab row
SANDF backs colonel in hijab row

This comes after a Muslim SANDF officer was taken through a disciplinary action for refusing to remove her headscarf.
Delft mom, CT police duo make way to eSwatini to bring home long lost son
Delft mom, CT police duo make way to eSwatini to bring home long lost son

It remains a mystery as to how Denzil Daniels ended up in eSwatini, where police found him scratching in a bin outside a local supermarket recently.
Sars won’t comment on probe into Bosasa's tax affairs
Sars won’t comment on probe into Bosasa's tax affairs

According to media reports, Gavin Watson was summoned to appear before the inquiry on Wednesday to answer questions under oath about Bosasa’s tax affairs.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us