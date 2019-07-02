Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

The angriest woman in the world


The hot-headed woman featured in the clip decides to direct every ounce of concentrated anger she has ever felt - from birth to adulthood - towards an innocent call centre agent. And it's not like there's a steady build-up to her anger. She's pretty triggered from the get-go. Just listen to the contempt in her voice when she enunciates the call agents name at the beginning. Catch Whackhead’s Prank Call on Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs at 08:10, every weekday morning, only on Kfm 94.5.

Darren take's his pranks to the next level

Darren take's his pranks to the next level

28 June 2019 9:04 AM
Schoolboy Casanova tricks his father into thinking he was caught kissing his teacher

Schoolboy Casanova tricks his father into thinking he was caught kissing his teacher

27 June 2019 8:46 AM
Casting SA celebs for The Biggest Loser

Casting SA celebs for The Biggest Loser

25 June 2019 8:39 AM
Do you ever get out of breath while eating? | Senseless Survey

Do you ever get out of breath while eating? | Senseless Survey

24 June 2019 3:18 PM
What do you get when you cross a boerboel with a wors hond?

What do you get when you cross a boerboel with a wors hond?

21 June 2019 3:39 PM
Making money with Magic Mike

Making money with Magic Mike

20 June 2019 8:34 AM
We have a feeling that this caller isn't happy with his mobile network provider

We have a feeling that this caller isn't happy with his mobile network provider

19 June 2019 10:20 AM
Have you ever posed as Danny K to get a dinner reservation? | Senseless Survey

Have you ever posed as Danny K to get a dinner reservation? | Senseless Survey

18 June 2019 9:11 AM
Sorry we gave you second hand braces 🤷‍♂️

Sorry we gave you second hand braces 🤷‍♂️

13 June 2019 12:45 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Malema: DA decision to fine homeless people shows they're anti-black
Malema: DA decision to fine homeless people shows they're anti-black

EFF leader Julius Malema said at a briefing on Tuesday that the party would not be voting for the DA where it required votes from the party.
Gauteng DA oppose Makhura’s plans for academic hospitals
Gauteng DA oppose Makhura’s plans for academic hospitals

DA Gauteng shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom said that the party welcomed Gauteng Premier David Makhura's promises to fix the state of hospitals in the province but believed it would be a disaster if the national government took over the running of the academic hospitals.
Malema: Ramaphosa decision not to act against Gordhan an insult to Constitution
Malema: Ramaphosa decision not to act against Gordhan an insult to Constitution

EFF leader Julius Malema was speaking at a briefing in Braamfontein on Tuesday where he called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to subject Pravin Gordhan to prosecution.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us