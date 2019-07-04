Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

Whackhead Prank: Jennifer is back and is on a hunt for a new man


The angriest woman in the world

2 July 2019 9:04 AM
Darren take's his pranks to the next level

28 June 2019 9:04 AM
Schoolboy Casanova tricks his father into thinking he was caught kissing his teacher

27 June 2019 8:46 AM
Casting SA celebs for The Biggest Loser

25 June 2019 8:39 AM
Do you ever get out of breath while eating? | Senseless Survey

24 June 2019 3:18 PM
What do you get when you cross a boerboel with a wors hond?

21 June 2019 3:39 PM
Making money with Magic Mike

20 June 2019 8:34 AM
We have a feeling that this caller isn't happy with his mobile network provider

19 June 2019 10:20 AM
Have you ever posed as Danny K to get a dinner reservation? | Senseless Survey

18 June 2019 9:11 AM
EWN Headlines
Mashaba wants case opened against housing official over ARP documents
Mashaba wants case opened against housing official over ARP documents

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says that he is shocked that an official the Gauteng Human Settlements Department has admitted to unlawfully accessing sensitive documents relating to the controversial Alexandra Renewal Project.
Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage
Alex residents expected to be reconnected after power outage

A large section of the township has been cut off since Tuesday afternoon after one of city power's sub-stations caught fire.
SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - minister
SABC bailout in interest of South Africans - minister

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said her department was working with National Treasury to see whether the public broadcaster, which needs a reported R3.2 billion in financial assistance, could be granted more funding.
