Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

Have you ever kissed yourself in the mirror? | Senseless Survey


Agent 13 24 8 from the Senseless Bureau of South Africa strikes again! But what question that tipped the poor recipient over the edge? Catch Whackhead's Senseless Survey at 08.10am every Monday on Kfm Mornings.

Whackhead Prank: Jennifer is back and is on a hunt for a new man

Whackhead Prank: Jennifer is back and is on a hunt for a new man

4 July 2019 9:00 AM
The angriest woman in the world

The angriest woman in the world

2 July 2019 9:04 AM
Darren take's his pranks to the next level

Darren take's his pranks to the next level

28 June 2019 9:04 AM
Schoolboy Casanova tricks his father into thinking he was caught kissing his teacher

Schoolboy Casanova tricks his father into thinking he was caught kissing his teacher

27 June 2019 8:46 AM
Casting SA celebs for The Biggest Loser

Casting SA celebs for The Biggest Loser

25 June 2019 8:39 AM
Do you ever get out of breath while eating? | Senseless Survey

Do you ever get out of breath while eating? | Senseless Survey

24 June 2019 3:18 PM
What do you get when you cross a boerboel with a wors hond?

What do you get when you cross a boerboel with a wors hond?

21 June 2019 3:39 PM
Making money with Magic Mike

Making money with Magic Mike

20 June 2019 8:34 AM
We have a feeling that this caller isn't happy with his mobile network provider

We have a feeling that this caller isn't happy with his mobile network provider

19 June 2019 10:20 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Mbalula: Economic burden e-tolls carry cannot be ignored
Mbalula: Economic burden e-tolls carry cannot be ignored

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is part of a presidential task team formed to find a solution to the debacle, which has seen outright public defiance of the e-tolling system.
MPs to scrutinise Transport budget as govt depts present spending plans
MPs to scrutinise Transport budget as govt depts present spending plans

The Transport Budget vote takes centre stage in Parliament on Tuesday, day one of a marathon for the newly minted Parliament.
Holomisa wants Dan Matjila probed for allegedly being granted R2.5m VBS loan
Holomisa wants Dan Matjila probed for allegedly being granted R2.5m VBS loan

As former CEO Dan Matjila was testifying at the PIC Inquiry for the first time, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa took to Twitter to publish the new allegations against him.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us