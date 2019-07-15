Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

Senseless Survey: Is Vicks just spicy vaseline?


What does agent 13 24 8 from the Senseless Bureau of South Africa have in store for an unsuspecting Capetonian? Catch Whackhead's Senseless Survey at 08.10am every Monday on Kfm Mornings.

Speaking Afrikaans to a Dutchman

11 July 2019 12:04 PM
Tattoo artist calls 16-year-old's strict father for consent

10 July 2019 10:01 AM
Ultimate Pizza FAIL

9 July 2019 9:46 AM
Have you ever kissed yourself in the mirror? | Senseless Survey

9 July 2019 7:44 AM
Whackhead Prank: Jennifer is back and is on a hunt for a new man

4 July 2019 9:00 AM
The angriest woman in the world

2 July 2019 9:04 AM
Darren take's his pranks to the next level

28 June 2019 9:04 AM
Schoolboy Casanova tricks his father into thinking he was caught kissing his teacher

27 June 2019 8:46 AM
Casting SA celebs for The Biggest Loser

25 June 2019 8:39 AM
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry

Former President Jacob Zuma is set to appear at the Zondo commission of inquiry where he is expected to answer the allegations of state capture that have been leveled against him.
Dan Matjila expected to continue his testimony at PIC inquiry
Dan Matjila expected to continue his testimony at PIC inquiry

Matjila spent most of last week testifying about the corporation’s affairs during his tenure and addressing allegations of political interference and concerns related to questionable investments.
Cele: Crime summit resolutions to be implemented quickly
Cele: Crime summit resolutions to be implemented quickly

Police have identified five core issues they would immediately tackle to stabilise gang-infested communities.
