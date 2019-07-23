Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

No women allowed on the golf course!


Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk calls on Whackhead to prank her friend Lauren, who has organised a women's golf day for the JVW Girls Football Development Program. 

Playing on the archaic gender rules that golf courses were once known for, Whackhead calls Lauren as Charles Sinclair - the chairman of Modderfontein Golf Club. He lets her know that she has to move her women's golf day to another establishment as women are not permitted on their golf course. 

Whackhead highlights include "golf is an acronym for gentlemen only, ladies forbidden," "you ladies should maybe go play netball or something," and "we want to keep this a mans only club."

Don't miss Whackhead’s Prank Call on Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs at 08:10, every weekday morning, only on Kfm 94.5.

