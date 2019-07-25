Whackhead's Prank: How far are you willing to go for a visa?

25 July 2019 9:04 AM

We often hear of South Africans migrating to New Zealand but rarely the other way around. Darren reckons applying for a resident permit in South Africa is a lot harder compared to the process in New Zealand.



Roisin is a New Zealander with a temporary resident visa. He is married to a South African and for over a year he has been in the midst of an arduous immigration process to get his permanent residence permit.



His wife thought this to be a perfect opportunity to get Whackhead to pose as someone from the Department of Home Affairs and Roisin to perform some questionable deeds for the sake of his visa.



