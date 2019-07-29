Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

Senseless Survey: Are old people in Mexico called Señor citizens?


How many questions will Whackhead ask an unsuspecting victim? And which one will send him over the edge?

Find out what agent 13 24 8 from the Senseless Bureau of South Africa has in store for an unsuspecting Capetonian.

Catch Whackhead's Senseless Survey at 08.10am every Monday on Kfm Mornings.

Dairy Farmer at his wits end

26 July 2019 9:10 AM
Whackhead's Prank: How far are you willing to go for a visa?

25 July 2019 9:04 AM
The Drive-Thru Road | Old Town Road parody song

24 July 2019 8:55 AM
No women allowed on the golf course!

23 July 2019 8:47 AM
Senseless Survey: What is the square root of South Africa?

22 July 2019 10:46 AM
Do you smoke weed?

19 July 2019 8:35 AM
Missile launch in 5 minutes!

18 July 2019 8:45 AM
I'm married, I don't want any virgins

16 July 2019 9:26 AM
Senseless Survey: Is Vicks just spicy vaseline?

15 July 2019 10:15 AM
