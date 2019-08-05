Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

Senseless Survey: Do you think more people would get enema's if they were fruit-flavoured?


In case you missed it...

How many questions will Whackhead ask an unsuspecting victim? And which one will send him over the edge?

Find out what agent 13 24 8 from the Senseless Bureau of South Africa has in store for an unsuspecting Capetonian.

Have another cracker Steve!

2 August 2019 8:34 AM
No more monkey business

30 July 2019 8:52 AM
Senseless Survey: Are old people in Mexico called Señor citizens?

29 July 2019 8:29 AM
Dairy Farmer at his wits end

26 July 2019 9:10 AM
Whackhead's Prank: How far are you willing to go for a visa?

25 July 2019 9:04 AM
The Drive-Thru Road | Old Town Road parody song

24 July 2019 8:55 AM
No women allowed on the golf course!

23 July 2019 8:47 AM
Senseless Survey: What is the square root of South Africa?

22 July 2019 10:46 AM
Do you smoke weed?

19 July 2019 8:35 AM
