Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

Sneaky boy pranks his mom


As expected, Whackhead Simpson has gained a following of prank-loving dads and young children. Every once in a while, he hosts a little meet-up with them and gives in to requests to prank Mom. 

While we're not entirely sure if mom falls for the prank, we give her props for playing along. 

Catch Whackhead’s Prank Call on Kfm Mornings with Darren and Sherlin at 08:10, every weekday morning, only on Kfm 94.5.

Would you like to make a donation to Kids Without Eyebrows?

6 August 2019 8:47 AM
Senseless Survey: Do you think more people would get enema's if they were fruit-flavoured?

5 August 2019 8:20 AM
Have another cracker Steve!

2 August 2019 8:34 AM
No more monkey business

30 July 2019 8:52 AM
Senseless Survey: Are old people in Mexico called Señor citizens?

29 July 2019 8:29 AM
Dairy Farmer at his wits end

26 July 2019 9:10 AM
Whackhead's Prank: How far are you willing to go for a visa?

25 July 2019 9:04 AM
The Drive-Thru Road | Old Town Road parody song

24 July 2019 8:55 AM
No women allowed on the golf course!

23 July 2019 8:47 AM
Ministers to lose more perks, hints PSA Minister Mchunu
Ministers to lose more perks, hints PSA Minister Mchunu

In the face of the tough economic challenges and job cuts in the sector, the minister said his department was looking at cutting luxurious benefits from the executive.
Former Aurora mine directors expected back in court
Former Aurora mine directors expected back in court

The company's former executives, including Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela, were accused of causing environmental damage at the Grootvlei mine.
BEHIND THE POLITICS: Ndabeni-Abrahams on patriarchy, family life & leadership
BEHIND THE POLITICS: Ndabeni-Abrahams on patriarchy, family life & leadership

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams sat down with Eyewitness News for a wide-ranging interview this Women's Month.
