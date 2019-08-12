Senseless Survey: What is your favorite swear word.

Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

How many questions will Whackhead ask an unsuspecting victim? And which one will send him over the edge?

Sneaky boy pranks his mom

7 August 2019 8:56 AM
Would you like to make a donation to Kids Without Eyebrows?

6 August 2019 8:47 AM
Senseless Survey: Do you think more people would get enema's if they were fruit-flavoured?

5 August 2019 8:20 AM
Have another cracker Steve!

2 August 2019 8:34 AM
No more monkey business

30 July 2019 8:52 AM
Senseless Survey: Are old people in Mexico called Señor citizens?

29 July 2019 8:29 AM
Dairy Farmer at his wits end

26 July 2019 9:10 AM
Whackhead's Prank: How far are you willing to go for a visa?

25 July 2019 9:04 AM
The Drive-Thru Road | Old Town Road parody song

24 July 2019 8:55 AM
