Darren “Whackhead” Simpson’s prank calls on Kfm Mornings

Cruise control gone wrong


Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson calls his car dealership in panic and claims that his cruise control is faulty.


The prankster pretends that he is driving and unable to stop. To the car dealerships frustration, Whackhead completely dismisses their advice. If that won't have you cracking up, the awkward sound effects definitely will. 

Catch Whackhead’s Prank Call on Kfm Mornings with Darren and Sherlin at 08:10, every weekday morning, only on Kfm 94.5.

Senseless Survey: What ruins your appetite quicker - fast food or your dad sucking your mom's toes?

Senseless Survey: What ruins your appetite quicker - fast food or your dad sucking your mom's toes?

26 August 2019 9:39 AM
Shady Mechanic Mark has poor Glenroy stressed out

Shady Mechanic Mark has poor Glenroy stressed out

22 August 2019 9:07 AM
Pranking the Weatherman

Pranking the Weatherman

21 August 2019 9:07 AM
Senseless Survey: Do you believe that bakkies are the mullets of automobiles?

Senseless Survey: Do you believe that bakkies are the mullets of automobiles?

19 August 2019 9:10 AM
What the Vuk?

What the Vuk?

16 August 2019 9:01 AM
Ever wonder what makes a BMW driver tick?

Ever wonder what makes a BMW driver tick?

15 August 2019 9:07 AM
Poor Herbert lost his undies at gym

Poor Herbert lost his undies at gym

14 August 2019 8:27 AM
Bride hilariously pranks her bridesmaid

Bride hilariously pranks her bridesmaid

13 August 2019 8:52 AM
Senseless Survey: What is your favorite swear word.

Senseless Survey: What is your favorite swear word.

12 August 2019 9:01 AM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane

As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John Maytham's Book Reviews

John shares his favourite books of the week.
EWN Headlines
US increasingly disappointed with Zimbabwe government - US official
US increasingly disappointed with Zimbabwe government - US official

The official said Washington had made clear to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa what it would take to improve relations between Zimbabwe and the United States.
Ramaphosa touches down in Japan for African Development Summit
Ramaphosa touches down in Japan for African Development Summit

The leadership forum is expected to expand the partnership between Japan and African states.

WATCH LIVE: Ex-FS MEC gives more evidence on Estina project at Zondo Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Ex-FS MEC gives more evidence on Estina project at Zondo Inquiry

Former Free State Economic Development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana returns to the state capture inquiry to give more testimony on the Estina dairy farm project.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us