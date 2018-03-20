The State We're In: Captured (Episode 8)

20 March 2018 4:20 PM

This week it's all about one man, and an all-too-familiar reprise: "Wasn't me!". Former Public Enterprises Minister (also, former Home Affairs and Finance Minister, and current Home Affairs Minister) Malusi Gigaba, faced MPs on Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, as they aim to wrap up their state capture inquiry. Find out what Gigaba had to say, what eventually ended up shaking his composre, and ofcourse, check in on the whereabouts of the two Dudus and the Guptas.