SAA on notice to get on with turnaround plan

5 November 2018 7:47 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Vuyani Jarana, CEO of South African Airways. Give it away, it won’t fly. It’s a good business but a poorly run business. Shut it down because it is a loss-making business, was what the Finance Minister said. SAA executive and board has not been given a notice to discharge meaning the Board and management of South African Airways have been placed on notice to urgently turn things around.