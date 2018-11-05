The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

SAA on notice to get on with turnaround plan


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Vuyani Jarana, CEO of South African Airways. Give it away, it won’t fly. It’s a good business but a poorly run business. Shut it down because it is a loss-making business, was what the Finance Minister said. SAA executive and board has not been given a notice to discharge meaning the Board and management of South African Airways have been placed on notice to urgently turn things around.

What’s Viral - An angry guest hung a huge banner outside a Cape Town hotel

16 November 2018 8:08 AM
Looting secrets and shady tactics of banks and auditors revealed, report

16 November 2018 7:32 AM
Land reforms is not something our politicians take it seriously

16 November 2018 7:19 AM
A dark day remembered 30 years since Strijdom Square massacre

15 November 2018 9:02 AM
What’s Viral - Mom turns her back on her toddler for 5 seconds

15 November 2018 8:05 AM
There will be a load shedding that will never seen says, Ted Blom

15 November 2018 7:33 AM
Should be a man like that be behind bars

15 November 2018 7:21 AM
Shaun Abrahams ready to answer Gordhan's claims at Zondo inquiry

15 November 2018 6:58 AM
#WorldDiabetesDay - 70% of people have a family member living with diabetes?

14 November 2018 8:29 AM
What’s Viral - Found myself dancing for this little girls

14 November 2018 8:06 AM
