Bongani Bingwa speaks to Vuyani Jarana, CEO of South African Airways. Give it away, it won’t fly. It’s a good business but a poorly run business. Shut it down because it is a loss-making business, was what the Finance Minister said. SAA executive and board has not been given a notice to discharge meaning the Board and management of South African Airways have been placed on notice to urgently turn things around.
SAA on notice to get on with turnaround plan
