Drunk drivers beware 7 days in jail before your bail hearing

5 November 2018 8:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Howard Dembovsky, Chairperson, Justice Project South Africa. You can spend a good seven days behind bars for driving under the influence before you can even make a court appearance for your bail application. That’s if the Road Traffic Management Corporation has its way. The Corporation wants driving under the influence moved from being a schedule 2 offence to a schedule 5 or 6 under the criminal procedure act, making the crime as murder and rape.