Is a political campaign against Gigaba?

6 November 2018 7:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Hlomani Chauke, Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs. It’s not his fault, blame on what monopoly capital. No blame it on the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs. Embattled home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has accused parliament’s portfolio committee of public enterprises of joining a “well-orchestrated political campaign” to vilify him and he is due to appear before the very committee today to answer some really tough questions.