Benni McCarthy earns UEFA pro coaching licence


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Benni McCarthy, Cape Town City Coach. In 2015, while assistant coach at the Belgian club St  Truiden, he tolf BBC Africa that his biggest ambition was to manage in the English Premier League one day. And the day has come for Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy who has now become one of the most qualified coaches in South Africa after obtaining his UEFA Pro Coaching License every coach’s dream in the world.

16 November 2018 8:08 AM
16 November 2018 7:32 AM
16 November 2018 7:19 AM
15 November 2018 9:02 AM
15 November 2018 8:05 AM
15 November 2018 7:33 AM
15 November 2018 7:21 AM
15 November 2018 6:58 AM
14 November 2018 8:29 AM
14 November 2018 8:06 AM
EWN Headlines
The CIA had briefed other parts of the US government, including Congress, on its assessment, sources told Reuters on Friday, a development that complicates Trump’s efforts to preserve ties with the key US ally.
Dozens of people were also injured, as drivers tried to get around stoppages, after protesters in a grassroots protest movement dubbed the 'yellow vests' took to motorway slip roads, tunnel entrances or airport access roads.
Organisers of the ‘Extinction Rebellion’ event said they wanted to put pressure on Britain’s government to take greater action to slow climate change and eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
