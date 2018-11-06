Benni McCarthy earns UEFA pro coaching licence

6 November 2018 8:42 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Benni McCarthy, Cape Town City Coach. In 2015, while assistant coach at the Belgian club St Truiden, he tolf BBC Africa that his biggest ambition was to manage in the English Premier League one day. And the day has come for Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy who has now become one of the most qualified coaches in South Africa after obtaining his UEFA Pro Coaching License every coach’s dream in the world.