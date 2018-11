Is this police winning the war on crime?

7 November 2018 7:32 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Bheki Cele Minister of Police. In June this year the police introduced a stabilisation programme and the 72 Hour Activation Plan and four months later, the Police can announce 36% drop in cash-in-transit heists; 237 suspects arrested; 92 vehicles recovered; 78 firearms recovered, and 1402 ammunition recovered as well.