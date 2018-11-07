Terry Tselane on his legacy as IEC vice chair

7 November 2018 8:35 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Terry Tselane, outgoing IEC Vice-Chairperson. It is the end of an era for Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the IEC for a man has had to put up with pressure and hostility from politicians, particularly those in the ANC, overlooked twice for the position of Chairperson and being labelled an enemy by aggrieved political party leaders.