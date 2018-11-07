Athletics SA calls on nation to vote for Manyonga, Semenya

7 November 2018 9:02 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Aleck Skhosana, President of Athletics South Africa Caster Semenya and Luvo Manyonga need you! They have been nominated for the 2018 global honours by the world body IAAF, Manyonga has been nominated for the IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year, while Semenya is up for another shot at the IAAF Female World Athlete of the Year title.Athletics South Africa has called upon the whole nation to rally behind our mega star athletes. And Lead SA wants each and every one of us to help the champs take home the titles home by voting.