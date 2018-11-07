Bongani Bingwa speaks to Aleck Skhosana, President of Athletics South Africa Caster Semenya and Luvo Manyonga need you! They have been nominated for the 2018 global honours by the world body IAAF, Manyonga has been nominated for the IAAF Male World Athlete of the Year, while Semenya is up for another shot at the IAAF Female World Athlete of the Year title.Athletics South Africa has called upon the whole nation to rally behind our mega star athletes. And Lead SA wants each and every one of us to help the champs take home the titles home by voting.
Athletics SA calls on nation to vote for Manyonga, Semenya
|
What’s Viral - An angry guest hung a huge banner outside a Cape Town hotel
|
16 November 2018 8:08 AM
|
Looting secrets and shady tactics of banks and auditors revealed, report
|
16 November 2018 7:32 AM
|
Land reforms is not something our politicians take it seriously
|
16 November 2018 7:19 AM
|
A dark day remembered 30 years since Strijdom Square massacre
|
15 November 2018 9:02 AM
|
What’s Viral - Mom turns her back on her toddler for 5 seconds
|
15 November 2018 8:05 AM
|
There will be a load shedding that will never seen says, Ted Blom
|
15 November 2018 7:33 AM
|
15 November 2018 7:21 AM
|
Shaun Abrahams ready to answer Gordhan's claims at Zondo inquiry
|
15 November 2018 6:58 AM
|
#WorldDiabetesDay - 70% of people have a family member living with diabetes?
|
14 November 2018 8:29 AM
|
14 November 2018 8:06 AM