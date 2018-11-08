Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jack Van Der Merwe, CEO, Gautrain. Last Friday we heard the news of Mpumalanga Ndebele cultural activist and author Thando Mahlangu who was publicly humiliated and kicked out of the Gautrain station because he was dressed in his traditional outfit, which was deemed “inappropriate”, the discrimination has reportedly cost him a business deal.
Gautrain apologises to activist kicked off train in Ndebele outfit
