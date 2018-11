South Africa’s corrupt cops is the rot far worse?

8 November 2018 7:46 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Forensic investigator Paul O'sullivan Yesterday, de Lange was granted bail after making her first court appearance for being part of an alleged fraud scheme surrounding an 84 million rand tender involving government vehicles. De Lange appeared alongside Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Mokwena (National Divisional Commissioner in charge of Supply Chain Management), Brigadier James Ramajalum who is stationed in Mokwena’s office, Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Brigadier Nombhuruza Napo.