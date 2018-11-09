Bongani Bingwa speaks to Themba Mkhoma, Market Theatre’s Zwakala Festival Artistic Director Over the past 26 years the Market Theatre’s Zwakala Festival has produced numerous plays which have gone on to perform in other festivals and other theatres. The Festival is the place where countless talented writers, directors and actors have been discovered and developed.
Zwakala Festival is happening this weekend at the Market Theatre
