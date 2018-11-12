Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gerrie Fourie, CEO of Capitec Bank. I am extremely positive about SA, there is a great future” were the words of Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie when he received his Sunday Times Top Company for its share performance on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange over the past five years. What lessons can small businesses take from Capitec, in lieu of low employment rates, conflicting laws, regulations and strategies, no policy harmony and a bird’s nest of red tape are squeezing the life out of small businesses.
Why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is optimistic on SA?
