State Security Agency will be re-vetting all Zuma loyalists?

13 November 2018 7:45 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mo Shaik, former Head of Foreign Intelligence. Newly appointed State Security Minister, Dipuo Letsatsi-Dube, has announced, in a communiquè, to all agents and staff of the State Security Agency, that she will be re-vetting all the employees. But some in the agency are not having it, saying she re-vetting is aimed at flushing out spooks deemed loyal to the former director-general Arthur Fraser and former President Jacob Zuma.