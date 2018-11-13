Bongani Bingwa speaks to Andy Colquhoun, Spokesperson, SA Rugby Union. SA Rugby has responded to the overwhelming demand to the HSBC Cape Town Sevens by introducing a new ticketing system designed to make life easier for fans who want to attend the event, while taking the stress out of the sales day rush.
New ticketing system for Cape Town Sevens
