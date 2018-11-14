Bongani Bingwa speaks to Bongani Baloyi, Executive Mayor of Midvaal Local Municipality. The Quality of Life survey was released yesterday, and it measures social attitudes across the Metros in Gauteng. In Tshwane or Emfuleni Municipality service delivery has been getting worse over the past 10 years, according to the survey. But if you live at Ekurhuleni and Midvaal, you are satisfied with service delivery. Midvaal Local Municipality has achieved four consecutive clean audits. But it does face challenges, with periodic protests over housing and land, and political battles in the municipality.
Is the Midvaal Local Municipality the shining light in the country’s metros?
