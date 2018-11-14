WorldDiabetesDay - 70% of people have a family member living with diabetes?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Bridget McNulty, One of the International Diabetes Federation’s Blue Circle Voices in South Africa According to the International Diabetes Federation, three in four South African parents have trouble recognising the warning signs of diabetes in their own children. Diabetes is the second leading cause of death in South Africa and the first leading cause of death amongst women in our country. Research by the International Diabetes Federation says that more than 70% of people have a family member living with diabetes.
