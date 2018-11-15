Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ted Blom, Energy Expert. It’s official. Eskom is in coal crisis, and we have been following this story since it broke early in the week. So bad is the situation that Eskom’s coal stations are left with less than 20 days of coal supply, municipal debt has ballooned by another R2bn since May and the risk of load shedding is "very high" as 11 power stations have low stocks of coal.
There will be a load shedding that will never seen says, Ted Blom
