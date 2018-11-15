A dark day remembered 30 years since Strijdom Square massacre

15 November 2018 9:02 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Bradley Steyn, witness of the Strijdom Square Massacre He was 17 years old in 1988, when he followed a white man with a gun in his hand all the way to the bushes where he began shooting at armless black people. This he was doing for the future of white South Africa. Bradley Steyn witnessed the slaughter of black people by white supremacist Barend Strydom also known as Wit Wolf at Strijdom Square in Pretoria when he was a teenager.