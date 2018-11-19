Momentum explains why it refused to pay shooting victim's life insurance

19 November 2018 7:36 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Johann Le Roux, Momentum Life CEO. People take out life insurance to ensure that in the event of their death or disability, there is money available to settle all outstanding debts and provide dependants with some financial security. However, the rejection of a claim is everyone's nightmare, and certainly a reality for a number of grieving South African families. Just like the Ganas' family, whose claim has been rejected by Momentum because of a non-disclosure breach, despite the deceased, dying from gun-shot wounds and the insurer came under huge criticism over the weekend over that decision.