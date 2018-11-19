Bongani Bingwa speaks to Johann Le Roux, Momentum Life CEO. People take out life insurance to ensure that in the event of their death or disability, there is money available to settle all outstanding debts and provide dependants with some financial security. However, the rejection of a claim is everyone's nightmare, and certainly a reality for a number of grieving South African families. Just like the Ganas' family, whose claim has been rejected by Momentum because of a non-disclosure breach, despite the deceased, dying from gun-shot wounds and the insurer came under huge criticism over the weekend over that decision.
Momentum explains why it refused to pay shooting victim's life insurance
|
19 November 2018 8:54 AM
|
What’s Viral - Darts players accuse each other of farting during match
|
19 November 2018 7:59 AM
|
19 November 2018 7:17 AM
|
What’s Viral - An angry guest hung a huge banner outside a Cape Town hotel
|
16 November 2018 8:08 AM
|
Looting secrets and shady tactics of banks and auditors revealed, report
|
16 November 2018 7:32 AM
|
Land reforms is not something our politicians take it seriously
|
16 November 2018 7:19 AM
|
A dark day remembered 30 years since Strijdom Square massacre
|
15 November 2018 9:02 AM
|
What’s Viral - Mom turns her back on her toddler for 5 seconds
|
15 November 2018 8:05 AM
|
There will be a load shedding that will never seen says, Ted Blom
|
15 November 2018 7:33 AM