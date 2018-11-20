What are the best alternatives to the unreliable electricity grid and power supply?

20 November 2018 7:30 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Sampson Mamphweli Director of the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University. Faced with constant load shedding and a state utility in crisis, and with no certainty on the future of renewable energy, what are the best alternatives to surviving an unreliable grid and power supply? How can you live without Eskom and what will cost you? Is the privatization of electricity the way to go?