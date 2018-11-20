The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Awareness on the overuse and abuse of antibiotics by doctors


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Annemarie Blackmore, Antimicrobial Portfolio Manager at Pharma Dynamics The infectious superbug, Klebsiella, that claimed the lives of six babies recently at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital and other, multidrug-resistant bacteria such as Staphylococcus epidermidis (S. epidermidis) are deadly bugs that have become resistant to antibiotics. 

What’s Viral - Woman bounces off ice after jumping onto frozen lake

20 November 2018 8:08 AM
What are the best alternatives to the unreliable electricity grid and power supply?

20 November 2018 7:30 AM
Yanga Sobetwa crowned Idols SA season 14 winner

19 November 2018 8:54 AM
What’s Viral - Darts players accuse each other of farting during match

19 November 2018 7:59 AM
Momentum explains why it refused to pay shooting victim's life insurance

19 November 2018 7:36 AM
Is it a principle or Is it a pay cheque?

19 November 2018 7:17 AM
What’s Viral - An angry guest hung a huge banner outside a Cape Town hotel

16 November 2018 8:08 AM
Looting secrets and shady tactics of banks and auditors revealed, report

16 November 2018 7:32 AM
Land reforms is not something our politicians take it seriously

16 November 2018 7:19 AM
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa welcomes German president Steinmeier to SA
Ramaphosa welcomes German president Steinmeier to SA

Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is on a three-day visit to South Africa, accompanied by German business people.

R2K Campaign welcomes ConCourt decision on right to protest
R2K Campaign welcomes ConCourt decision on right to protest

The Right2Know Campaign's Thami Nkosi says they are happy that the ruling makes provision for spontaneous protests.
Treasury probing possible hacking of Finance Minister's Twitter account
Treasury probing possible hacking of Finance Minister's Twitter account

The National Treasury says that it is investigating the possible hacking of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Twitter account after it showed that he liked an anti-Pravin Gordhan tweet.
