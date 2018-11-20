Awareness on the overuse and abuse of antibiotics by doctors

20 November 2018 9:02 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Annemarie Blackmore, Antimicrobial Portfolio Manager at Pharma Dynamics The infectious superbug, Klebsiella, that claimed the lives of six babies recently at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital and other, multidrug-resistant bacteria such as Staphylococcus epidermidis (S. epidermidis) are deadly bugs that have become resistant to antibiotics.