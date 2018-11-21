Ubuntu in his book Lift as you rise

21 November 2018 8:30 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Bonang Mohale, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa We think that needing help is a weakness, but it’s not. Learning is about recognizing that you don’t know it all. It’s about the humility of exploring new vistas, new horizons, new experiences, new facts, new ways of doing things. If you open yourself to that, you will never stop learning. And, once you have learned something, and been blessed by that lesson, as a leader it is your responsibility to pass it on.