The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

SOE's up to R51 billion in irregular expenditure, Is SA a corrupt state?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Kimi Makweti, South Africa’s Auditor-General Government wasteful expenditure has skyrocketed, fruitless and wasteful expenditure has increased by over 200%, reaching endemic proportions of R51 billion. Only 99 of 400 SOEs, and there no consequences for 98% of misuse of public money.

What’s Viral - Jealous wife really, doesn’t like sharing the dance floor

22 November 2018 8:00 AM
You can not fool all of the people all of the time

22 November 2018 7:20 AM
The Word View

21 November 2018 8:52 AM
Ubuntu in his book Lift as you rise

21 November 2018 8:30 AM
What’s Viral - Video shows thug shot dead after mall chase in Limpopo

21 November 2018 8:09 AM
Police brutality cases in Pretoria – what avenues are there for victims?

21 November 2018 7:33 AM
Awareness on the overuse and abuse of antibiotics by doctors

20 November 2018 9:02 AM
What’s Viral - Woman bounces off ice after jumping onto frozen lake

20 November 2018 8:08 AM
What are the best alternatives to the unreliable electricity grid and power supply?

20 November 2018 7:30 AM
EWN Headlines
We are not to blame for Vaal River contamination, says City of Joburg
We are not to blame for Vaal River contamination, says City of Joburg

The city made oral submissions at the South African Human Rights Commission on Wednesday, saying they aren’t liable for how raw sewage spillage into the river.
Dept to provide counselling to NW learners following fatal school stabbing
Dept to provide counselling to NW learners following fatal school stabbing

A grade one boy was attacked on Wednesday, allegedly by a grade 11 pupil from another school in the Makapanstad area.
Cash-strapped South Africans brace for interest rate announcement
Cash-strapped South Africans brace for interest rate announcement

South Africans have been hit hard by increased fuel prices and a rising cost of living, but economists agree there are a few signs that the worst may be over.
