Bongani Bingwa speaks to Kimi Makweti, South Africa’s Auditor-General Government wasteful expenditure has skyrocketed, fruitless and wasteful expenditure has increased by over 200%, reaching endemic proportions of R51 billion. Only 99 of 400 SOEs, and there no consequences for 98% of misuse of public money.
SOE's up to R51 billion in irregular expenditure, Is SA a corrupt state?
|
What’s Viral - Jealous wife really, doesn’t like sharing the dance floor
|
22 November 2018 8:00 AM
|
22 November 2018 7:20 AM
|
21 November 2018 8:52 AM
|
21 November 2018 8:30 AM
|
What’s Viral - Video shows thug shot dead after mall chase in Limpopo
|
21 November 2018 8:09 AM
|
Police brutality cases in Pretoria – what avenues are there for victims?
|
21 November 2018 7:33 AM
|
Awareness on the overuse and abuse of antibiotics by doctors
|
20 November 2018 9:02 AM
|
What’s Viral - Woman bounces off ice after jumping onto frozen lake
|
20 November 2018 8:08 AM
|
What are the best alternatives to the unreliable electricity grid and power supply?
|
20 November 2018 7:30 AM