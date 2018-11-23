High court rules in favour of Xolobeni community in historic mining rights case

23 November 2018 7:33 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zandile Mji, Investigative Journalist at Amabhungane While the Amadiba Crisis Committee and Xolobeni Community have won a court case against the Department of Minerals Resources and a mining company about getting consent before the awarding of mining rights a huge step towards secure of tenure for rural communities. As small community in the Cradle of Humankind is at war with each other over who is the rightful owner of land that was donated to the families who worked on the farm by their employer.