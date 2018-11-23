Thandizwa Mazwai presents A Letter to Azania show

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thandiswa Mazwai, Musician and Social Activist. She has been called the rebel music icon, calls herself the King Tha! For over 20 years Thandiswa Mazwai has been one of the most influential South African Musicians of this generation, and tomorrow she will present a powerful live show entitled A Letter To Azania at Johannesburg’s Lyric Theatre, a promise of an Azanian Odyssey.
