Is Joburg at risk due to illegal miners tunneling close to fuel and gas pipes

26 November 2018 7:28 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Conel Mackay head of johannesburg infrastructure protection unit. According to the Sunday Times, parts of Johannesburg are at risk due to illegal miners tunneling close to fuel and gas pipes. The newspaper says that Sasol and Transnet have raised alarm about this situation, and that key parts of the city are under threat of collapse due to 140 kilometres of new and existing tunnels dug by illegal miners beneath Johannesburg.