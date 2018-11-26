Bongani Bingwa speaks to John Steenhuisen, DA Chief Whip Sunday Times reporting yesterday of a DA-KZN Degree Proposal that could have the chief whip demoted to being a “backbencher” after next year’s elections if the proposal by his party to the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers is considered.
John Steenhuisen fires back over his qualifications
|
What’s Viral - Maradona struggles to complete a word in post-match interview
|
27 November 2018 8:03 AM
|
27 November 2018 7:49 AM
|
Illegal mining brings Johannesburg to the brink of a massive disaster
|
27 November 2018 7:39 AM
|
Amend electoral Act for independents to contest national and provincial elections
|
27 November 2018 6:58 AM
|
26 November 2018 8:29 AM
|
My boyfriend had entire conversations in his sleep shared what he said online
|
26 November 2018 8:13 AM
|
Is Joburg at risk due to illegal miners tunneling close to fuel and gas pipes
|
26 November 2018 7:28 AM
|
23 November 2018 8:35 AM
|
23 November 2018 8:06 AM