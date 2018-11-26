Journalists are under siege around the world?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Angela Quintal, Africa Program Co-ordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists. Journalists around the globe are under-siege. Look no further than what is happening in the United States and look no further than here at home. And earlier in the month we were shocked by the news of the detainment of SA journalist, now living in New York, Angela Quintal and her colleague, Muthoki Mumo . And it all started with the Facebook message: SOS we are being taken away for interrogation in Dar. We don’t know why.
