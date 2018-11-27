Amend electoral Act for independents to contest national and provincial elections

27 November 2018 6:58 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mosiuoa Lekota, COPE Leader. Is the proportional representation system not working? Should members of the Provincial Legislature be non-political? COPE has tabled a provocative bill that calls for Members of Parliament and the Provincial Legislature to be elected by the public to prevent parties from protecting their own when in the wrong? You will remember that individuals can run for elections, should this be extended to Parliament and the Provincial Legislature?