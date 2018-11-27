Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mosiuoa Lekota, COPE Leader. Is the proportional representation system not working? Should members of the Provincial Legislature be non-political? COPE has tabled a provocative bill that calls for Members of Parliament and the Provincial Legislature to be elected by the public to prevent parties from protecting their own when in the wrong? You will remember that individuals can run for elections, should this be extended to Parliament and the Provincial Legislature?
Amend electoral Act for independents to contest national and provincial elections
|
What’s Viral - Mississippi preacher flies into church to give sermon
|
28 November 2018 8:03 AM
|
28 November 2018 7:45 AM
|
Activist wants to make sanitary pads as accessible as condoms
|
28 November 2018 7:06 AM
|
27 November 2018 8:16 PM
|
What’s Viral - Maradona struggles to complete a word in post-match interview
|
27 November 2018 8:03 AM
|
27 November 2018 7:49 AM
|
Illegal mining brings Johannesburg to the brink of a massive disaster
|
27 November 2018 7:39 AM
|
26 November 2018 8:29 AM
|
My boyfriend had entire conversations in his sleep shared what he said online
|
26 November 2018 8:13 AM