Amend electoral Act for independents to contest national and provincial elections


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mosiuoa Lekota, COPE Leader. Is the proportional representation system not working? Should members of the Provincial Legislature be non-political? COPE has tabled a provocative bill that calls for Members of Parliament and the Provincial Legislature to be elected by the public to prevent parties from protecting their own when in the wrong? You will remember that individuals can run for elections, should this be extended to Parliament and the Provincial Legislature?

What’s Viral - Mississippi preacher flies into church to give sermon

28 November 2018 8:03 AM
Prasa won't have to pay sorely needed R58m to Siyaya?

28 November 2018 7:45 AM
Activist wants to make sanitary pads as accessible as condoms

28 November 2018 7:06 AM
The World View - Martial law in Ukraine

27 November 2018 8:16 PM
What’s Viral - Maradona struggles to complete a word in post-match interview

27 November 2018 8:03 AM
Durban magistrate's court shooting

27 November 2018 7:49 AM
Illegal mining brings Johannesburg to the brink of a massive disaster

27 November 2018 7:39 AM
Journalists are under siege around the world?

26 November 2018 8:29 AM
My boyfriend had entire conversations in his sleep shared what he said online

26 November 2018 8:13 AM
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Sassa beneficiaries to receive December grants early
Sassa says this is to allow the elderly time to do their shopping before the Christmas rush.
Eskom paints bleak picture of finances
Eskom’s net profit after tax has decreased by 89% between September 2017 and September this year.

Mabaso: 'I was ordered to rape, suffocate and bury the 4 children'
Ernest Mabaso has dropped a bombshell in the Protea Magistrates Court, saying that his co-accused Fita Khupe forced him to rape and kill members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
