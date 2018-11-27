Illegal mining brings Johannesburg to the brink of a massive disaster

27 November 2018 7:39 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to David Van Wyk, Chief Researcher at the Benchmarks Foundation and Mosa Mabuza, CEO of the Council for Geoscience. Following the expose of how illegal miners were blasting near highly flammable gas and fuel lines in the Johannesburg area, with warning from the City of Joburg’s Infrastructure Protection Unit that if illegal miners were to hit a fuel line, everything within a 300 metres radius would be incinerated, the Department of Minerals Resources has called for a stability study in the Johannesburg area through the Council for Geoscience.