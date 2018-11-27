The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - Maradona struggles to complete a word in post-match interview


What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

What’s Viral - Mississippi preacher flies into church to give sermon

28 November 2018 8:03 AM
Prasa won't have to pay sorely needed R58m to Siyaya?

28 November 2018 7:45 AM
Activist wants to make sanitary pads as accessible as condoms

28 November 2018 7:06 AM
The World View - Martial law in Ukraine

27 November 2018 8:16 PM
Durban magistrate's court shooting

27 November 2018 7:49 AM
Illegal mining brings Johannesburg to the brink of a massive disaster

27 November 2018 7:39 AM
Amend electoral Act for independents to contest national and provincial elections

27 November 2018 6:58 AM
Journalists are under siege around the world?

26 November 2018 8:29 AM
My boyfriend had entire conversations in his sleep shared what he said online

26 November 2018 8:13 AM
EWN Headlines
Limpopo govt officials to visit slain councillor Thabang Maupa’s family
Limpopo govt officials to visit slain councillor Thabang Maupa’s family

An unidentified gunman opened fire on the councillor, killing him instantly, while his wife was wounded in the attack.
Eskom sees loss of over R11.2bn despite turnaround
Eskom sees loss of over R11.2bn despite turnaround

Eskom reported a R6.3 billion profit in the first half of the 2017/18 financial year before slumping to a R2.3 billion loss for the full year.
4 men due in court for possession of drugs worth over R8.9m
4 men due in court for possession of drugs worth over R8.9m

Various drugs including heroin, tik and mandrax were found at a storage facility in Somerset West earlier this month.
