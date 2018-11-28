Activist wants to make sanitary pads as accessible as condoms

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zola Ndwandwe, Activist for Menstrual health and hygiene free sanitary towels Zola Ndwandwe took to twitter yesterday sharing how she was used and exploited by the Global Citizen Team. She was meant to be part of their programmes and participate in speaking events in exchange of her activism in the area of free sanitary towels. She was promised to be part of the movement and now have shut her out with no reason provided.
