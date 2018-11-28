The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Activist wants to make sanitary pads as accessible as condoms


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zola Ndwandwe, Activist for Menstrual health and hygiene free sanitary towels Zola Ndwandwe took to twitter yesterday sharing how she was used and exploited by the Global Citizen Team. She was meant to be part of their programmes and participate in speaking events in exchange of her activism in the area of free sanitary towels. She was promised to be part of the movement and now have shut her out with no reason provided.

What’s Viral - Postman delivers letter to boys father in heaven

What’s Viral - Postman delivers letter to boys father in heaven

29 November 2018 7:59 AM
Is Eskom in huge trouble as profit drops?

Is Eskom in huge trouble as profit drops?

29 November 2018 7:40 AM
Singing like a canary is one thing, #Ramatlhodi is singing an aria

Singing like a canary is one thing, #Ramatlhodi is singing an aria

29 November 2018 7:22 AM
What’s Viral - Mississippi preacher flies into church to give sermon

What’s Viral - Mississippi preacher flies into church to give sermon

28 November 2018 8:03 AM
Prasa won't have to pay sorely needed R58m to Siyaya?

Prasa won't have to pay sorely needed R58m to Siyaya?

28 November 2018 7:45 AM
The World View - Martial law in Ukraine

The World View - Martial law in Ukraine

27 November 2018 8:16 PM
What’s Viral - Maradona struggles to complete a word in post-match interview

What’s Viral - Maradona struggles to complete a word in post-match interview

27 November 2018 8:03 AM
Durban magistrate's court shooting

Durban magistrate's court shooting

27 November 2018 7:49 AM
Illegal mining brings Johannesburg to the brink of a massive disaster

Illegal mining brings Johannesburg to the brink of a massive disaster

27 November 2018 7:39 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
State capture inquiry: Carolus details importance of Mumbai route for SAA
State capture inquiry: Carolus details importance of Mumbai route for SAA

Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbra Hogan previously told the commission there was a lobby for the route to be dropped to benefit the Gupta-linked Jet Airways.
Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday
Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday

The power utility said on its Twitter account the power cuts are as a result of increased plant outages.
Preliminary hearing into stabbing of NW grade 1 learner to be heard
Preliminary hearing into stabbing of NW grade 1 learner to be heard

Only the family of the accused his legal representative and a social worker will be allowed inside the court rule.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us