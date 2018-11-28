Prasa won't have to pay sorely needed R58m to Siyaya?

28 November 2018 7:45 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Khanyisile Kweyama, Chairperson of PRASA Board This is the sad, sorry state of affairs of how PRASA was duped into awarding contracts to a dubious company, Siyaya Consulting Engineers, who not only received contracts worth over a billions of rands in tenders, but also managed to attach R58 million from PRASA’s banking account.