Is Eskom in huge trouble as profit drops?

29 November 2018 7:40 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Calib Cassim, Eskom’s Chief Financial Officer Eskom’s financial problems have gone from bad to worse. Eskom is facing reduced generation performance, low coal stockpiles, and increases in municipal debt, currently in a debt reliant liquidity situation, Revenue up 3% to R98.1 billion, profits dropped by 89%, and yesterday forecast a loss before tax of more than R11.2 billion ($800 million) in the current financial year, despite a turnaround plan designed to shore up its finances.