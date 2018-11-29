The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Is Eskom in huge trouble as profit drops?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Calib Cassim, Eskom’s Chief Financial Officer Eskom’s financial problems have gone from bad to worse.  Eskom is facing reduced generation performance, low coal stockpiles, and increases in municipal debt, currently in a debt reliant liquidity situation, Revenue up 3% to R98.1 billion, profits dropped by 89%, and yesterday forecast a loss before tax of more than R11.2 billion ($800 million) in the current financial year, despite a turnaround plan designed to shore up its finances.

The Political Desk

The Political Desk

30 November 2018 8:35 AM
What’s Vira - Smart dresses show just how often women are groped

What’s Vira - Smart dresses show just how often women are groped

30 November 2018 8:05 AM
ANC, EFF help Tshwane City manager Mosola evade suspension

ANC, EFF help Tshwane City manager Mosola evade suspension

30 November 2018 7:40 AM
What’s Viral - Postman delivers letter to boys father in heaven

What’s Viral - Postman delivers letter to boys father in heaven

29 November 2018 7:59 AM
Singing like a canary is one thing, #Ramatlhodi is singing an aria

Singing like a canary is one thing, #Ramatlhodi is singing an aria

29 November 2018 7:22 AM
What’s Viral - Mississippi preacher flies into church to give sermon

What’s Viral - Mississippi preacher flies into church to give sermon

28 November 2018 8:03 AM
Prasa won't have to pay sorely needed R58m to Siyaya?

Prasa won't have to pay sorely needed R58m to Siyaya?

28 November 2018 7:45 AM
Activist wants to make sanitary pads as accessible as condoms

Activist wants to make sanitary pads as accessible as condoms

28 November 2018 7:06 AM
The World View - Martial law in Ukraine

The World View - Martial law in Ukraine

27 November 2018 8:16 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Carletonville magistrate arrested for corruption, extortion
Carletonville magistrate arrested for corruption, extortion

It is alleged the magistrate approached the two women and promised they'd be released during their next court appearance, provided they paid him a certain amount
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules

It's the second consecutive day that Eskom has implemented controlled outages.
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery
Former Springbok Drotske stable after being shot in robbery

Local media reported that the former Cheetahs player and coach had lost almost a third of his blood in the incident, was in intensive care at the city’s Montana Hospital, but was out of immediate danger.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us