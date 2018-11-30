The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

ANC, EFF help Tshwane City manager Mosola evade suspension


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Solly Msimanga, Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane Attempts by the City of Mayor to have the City Manager, Moeketsi Mosola, suspended at yesterday’s Council meeting fell in deaf ears, with the ANC moving an amendment to defer the matter to January’s sitting. The mayor has made some serious allegations against the city manager, ranging from contracts to the mismanagement of the city’s communication system.

30 November 2018 8:35 AM
What’s Vira - Smart dresses show just how often women are groped

30 November 2018 8:05 AM
What’s Viral - Postman delivers letter to boys father in heaven

29 November 2018 7:59 AM
Is Eskom in huge trouble as profit drops?

29 November 2018 7:40 AM
Singing like a canary is one thing, #Ramatlhodi is singing an aria

29 November 2018 7:22 AM
What’s Viral - Mississippi preacher flies into church to give sermon

28 November 2018 8:03 AM
Prasa won't have to pay sorely needed R58m to Siyaya?

28 November 2018 7:45 AM
Activist wants to make sanitary pads as accessible as condoms

28 November 2018 7:06 AM
The World View - Martial law in Ukraine

27 November 2018 8:16 PM
Arsenal come from behind to sink Spurs 4-2, go fourth in league
Arsenal moved above Spurs into fourth place in the league on goal difference, with both teams on 30 points.
9 suspects arrested since launch of CT’s rail unit
The unit is a joint initiative between the City of Cape Town, provincial government and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.
Safa to make bid to host Afcon 2019
This after CAF stripped Cameroon of the right to host the tournament finals due to delays in preparations and security concerns.
