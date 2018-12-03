The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Banyana Banyana left the tournament with their heads held high


Guest: Russell Paul, Acting CEO of the South African Football Association (Safa) Topic: Banyana Banyana left the tournament with their heads held high

Hegerberg Ballon d'Or award tarnished by Twerk question

Hegerberg Ballon d'Or award tarnished by Twerk question

4 December 2018 8:17 AM
Veteran journalists inside the Sars rogue spy units

Veteran journalists inside the Sars rogue spy units

4 December 2018 7:34 AM
Will Uber repay thousands of riders after Global Citizen Festival muggings

Will Uber repay thousands of riders after Global Citizen Festival muggings

4 December 2018 7:27 AM
Robbery inside the Global Citizen Festival: SAPS so basic

Robbery inside the Global Citizen Festival: SAPS so basic

3 December 2018 9:09 AM
What’s Viral: Video Of Josh interacting with his domestic worker

What’s Viral: Video Of Josh interacting with his domestic worker

3 December 2018 8:15 AM
Is marriage law in South Africa fully democratised?

Is marriage law in South Africa fully democratised?

3 December 2018 7:11 AM
EFF has some tough questions to answer

EFF has some tough questions to answer

3 December 2018 6:31 AM
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

30 November 2018 8:35 AM
What’s Vira - Smart dresses show just how often women are groped

What’s Vira - Smart dresses show just how often women are groped

30 November 2018 8:05 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Stats SA: Growth in agriculture sector helps get SA out of recession
Stats SA: Growth in agriculture sector helps get SA out of recession

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) says gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter expanded by 2.2% quarter on quarter.

President appoints Shamila Batohi as new NPA head
President appoints Shamila Batohi as new NPA head

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced Shamila Batohi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).
DA ready to take land report to court if passed by National Assembly
DA ready to take land report to court if passed by National Assembly

The National Assembly will consider the report which recommends a constitutional amendment for possible adoption on Tuesday afternoon.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us