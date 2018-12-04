Bongani Bingwa speaks to Martin Welz, Noseweek Editor A story in the Noseweek about former SARS head, Johann Van Loggerenberg has raised the ire of veteran journalists. A story that details the secret world of Johann Van Loggerenberg and how he had built up strong, if strictly unofficial, links with the media.
Veteran journalists inside the Sars rogue spy units
|
5 December 2018 8:57 AM
|
5 December 2018 8:46 AM
|
Yet another President has to make an appearance to downplay rumors
|
5 December 2018 8:31 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral: Trevor Noah Gogo's excuse in not watching his Shows
|
5 December 2018 8:18 AM
|
5 December 2018 7:44 AM
|
Political Desk: Review on the constitutional amendment process
|
5 December 2018 7:15 AM
|
5 December 2018 6:36 AM
|
4 December 2018 8:17 AM
|
Will Uber repay thousands of riders after Global Citizen Festival muggings
|
4 December 2018 7:27 AM